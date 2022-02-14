(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea's export of the information and communications technology (ICT) products logged double-digit growth in the first month of this year, government data showed on Monday.

The ICT products export spiked 20.7 percent from a year earlier to 19.65 billion U.S. Dollars in January, marking the highest January figure, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import in the ICT sector went up 14.4 percent to 12.32 billion dollars last month, sending the trade surplus to 7.33 billion dollars.

The ICT export kept a double-digit increase for the 10th consecutive month since April last year amid the continued demand for locally-made semiconductors and display panels.

Semiconductor export soared 24.

1 percent over the year to 10.89 billion dollars in January, topping 10 billion dollars for the ninth straight month.

Display panel shipment gained 13.3 percent to 2.35 billion dollars, while those for computers and peripherals surged 54.3 percent to 1.53 billion dollars.

Mobile phone export declined 12.9 percent to 1.04 billion dollars in January on a yearly basis.

The ICT products export to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, picked up 24.3 percent to 9.2 billion dollars, accounting for 46.8 percent of the total.

The ICT export to Vietnam advanced 12.4 percent to 3.32 billion dollars last month, while those to the United States and the European Union (EU) expanded to 2.06 billion dollars and 1.05 billion dollars respectively.