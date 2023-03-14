Price for imported goods to South Korea rebounded last month on local currency's depreciation to the U.S. dollar and higher crude oil price, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Price for imported goods to South Korea rebounded last month on local currency's depreciation to the U.S. dollar and higher crude oil price, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Import price index gained 2.1 percent in February from a month earlier, after retreating 2.1 percent in January, 6.5 percent in December and 5.

5 percent in November each, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The average won/dollar exchange rate added to 1,270.74 won per dollar in February from 1,247.25 won in the prior month.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 82.11 U.S. dollars per barrel in February, up from 80.42 dollars in the previous month.

Price for imported raw materials increased 2.2 percent last month, and intermediary goods price climbed 2.3 percent on higher prices for oil and chemical products.