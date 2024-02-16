Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday.

The import price index advanced 2.2 percent in January from a month earlier after sliding 4.4 percent in November and 1.7 percent in December last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 78.85 U.S. dollars per barrel in January, up 2.0 percent compared to the previous month.

The average won/dollar exchange rate gained to 1,323.

57 won per dollar in January from 1,303.98 won in the prior month.

Price for imported raw materials added 3.5 percent in January after diving 7.4 percent in November and 4.5 percent in December.

Import price for intermediary goods, including oil products, was up 1.6 percent last month, turning upward in three months.

Price for imported capital and consumer goods increased 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent each.

The export price index picked up 3.2 percent in January on a monthly basis, recording the first turnaround in three months.