S. Korea's Import Price Rebounds In January
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday.
The import price index advanced 2.2 percent in January from a month earlier after sliding 4.4 percent in November and 1.7 percent in December last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 78.85 U.S. dollars per barrel in January, up 2.
0 percent compared to the previous month.
The average won/dollar exchange rate gained to 1,323.57 won per dollar in January from 1,303.98 won in the prior month.
Price for imported raw materials added 3.5 percent in January after diving 7.4 percent in November and 4.5 percent in December.
Import price for intermediary goods, including oil products, was up 1.6 percent last month, turning upward in three months.
Price for imported capital and consumer goods increased 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent each.
Recent Stories
TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9
Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital
PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record
Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition
PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions
Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers
Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record6 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges17 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai10 minutes ago
-
Large industry grows 3.43 percent in December2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 February 202441 seconds ago