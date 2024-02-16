Open Menu

S. Korea's Import Price Rebounds In January

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:51 PM

S. Korea's import price rebounds in January

Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Price for imported goods to South Korea marked the first rebound in three months due to higher crude oil price and local currency's depreciation versus the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Friday.

The import price index advanced 2.2 percent in January from a month earlier after sliding 4.4 percent in November and 1.7 percent in December last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 78.85 U.S. dollars per barrel in January, up 2.

0 percent compared to the previous month.

The average won/dollar exchange rate gained to 1,323.57 won per dollar in January from 1,303.98 won in the prior month.

Price for imported raw materials added 3.5 percent in January after diving 7.4 percent in November and 4.5 percent in December.

Import price for intermediary goods, including oil products, was up 1.6 percent last month, turning upward in three months.

Price for imported capital and consumer goods increased 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent each.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Dollar Dubai Oil Bank Price South Korea January November December Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

2 minutes ago
 Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

38 seconds ago
 PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

40 seconds ago
 Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

6 minutes ago
 Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) orga ..

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

6 minutes ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

12 minutes ago
Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

14 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

13 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

13 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

13 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business