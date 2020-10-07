UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Imported Car Sale Grows 8.1 Pct In September

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

S. Korea's imported car sale grows 8.1 pct in September

South Korea's imported car sale kept growing last month on robust demand for German luxury vehicles, industry data showed Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's imported car sale kept growing last month on robust demand for German luxury vehicles, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 21,839 in September, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz sold 5,958 vehicles here in September. It was down 22.

7 percent from a year ago, but the automaker ranked first in terms of domestic car sale among foreign models.

German automaker BMW ranked second with the sale of 5,275 vehicles in September. It was up 24.1 percent from a year earlier.

Audi came third with the sale of 2,528 cars, and Tesla came next with the sale of 2,056 vehicles.

For the first nine months of this year, the imported vehicle sale reached 191,747 units. It rose 14.8 percent from the same period of last year.

