SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) --:South Korea's industrial lending grew in the second quarter due to the real estate market recovery, central bank data showed Thursday.

Debts owed by all industries to deposit-taking financial institutions amounted to 1,842.8 trillion won (1.38 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of June, up 24.3 trillion won (18.2 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The second-quarter growth became faster compared to the increase of 20.8 trillion won (15.6 billion dollars) in the previous quarter as the property market recovered amid the policy rate freeze.

The BOK left its policy rate unchanged at 3.

50 percent since January after hiking it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

Lending to the services industry, including the real estate sector, climbed 13.4 trillion won (10 billion dollars) during the April-June quarter.

Loan to manufacturers expanded 5.6 trillion won (4.2 billion dollars) during the second quarter while lending to the construction sector grew 1.9 trillion won (1.4 billion dollars).

The industrial lending for operating fund increased 9.3 trillion won (7 billion dollars) in the cited quarter, while the lending for facilities' fund advanced 15 trillion won (11.2 billion dollars).