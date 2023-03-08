UrduPoint.com

South Korea's industrial lending growth slowed down for the second consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of last year due to rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):South Korea's industrial lending growth slowed down for the second consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of last year due to rapid interest rate hikes, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts owed by all industries to deposit-taking financial institutions came in at 1,797.7 trillion won (1.37 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, up 28 trillion won (21.3 billion dollars) from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The fourth-quarter growth was lower than the increases of 56.6 trillion won (43 billion dollars) in the third quarter and 68.4 trillion won (52 billion dollars) in the second quarter.

The slower expansion came as the BOK began to raise its key rate in August 2021 from a record low of 0.50 percent to 3.50 percent.

It was also attributed to the tighter management of loan soundness among financial institutions and the temporary repayment of loans to manage the debt ratio at the end of the year.

Lending to the services industry gained 15.9 trillion won (12.1 billion dollars) during the October-December quarter, after soaring 38.8 trillion won (29.5 billion dollars) in the previous quarter.

Companies in the finance and insurance sector cut borrowing money amidst the turbulence of the capital market, while the loan growth among real estate developers slowed amid the sluggish property market.

Lending to the manufacturing industry grew 4.6 trillion won (3.5 billion dollars) in the fourth quarter, after expanding 10.6 trillion won (8.1 billion dollars) in the previous quarter.

The industrial lending for operating funds increased 16.6 trillion won (12.6 billion dollars) during the fourth quarter, while the lending for facilities' funds climbed 11.4 trillion won (8.7 billion dollars).

