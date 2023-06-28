Open Menu

S. Korea's Inflation Expectations Unchanged In June

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:22 PM

S. Korea's inflation expectations unchanged in June

South Korea's inflation expectations were unchanged this month after dwindling for the past three months, central bank data showed on Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea's inflation expectations were unchanged this month after dwindling for the past three months, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations, which measure the outlook among consumers over headline inflation for the next 12 months, stood at 3.5 percent in June, and remain unchanged compared to the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The expected inflation slowed down from 4.0 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March, 3.7 percent in April and 3.5 percent in May before pausing this month.

The country's consumer prices rose 3.3 percent in May from a year earlier. It kept slowing for the fourth consecutive month, but the figure still topped the BOK's mid-term inflation target of 2 percent.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) added 2.7 points from a month earlier to 100.7 in June, continuing to gain for the fourth successive month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank February March April May June Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Put ..

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

3 minutes ago
 Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Educa ..

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

3 minutes ago
 Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

14 minutes ago
Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

14 minutes ago
 World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconst ..

World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Re ..

14 minutes ago
 ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for S ..

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

14 minutes ago
 OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

14 minutes ago
 Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

2 hours ago
 Stocks rally on upbeat US data

Stocks rally on upbeat US data

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business