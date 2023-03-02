(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities, including stocks and bonds, logged the biggest fall in 14 years last year on higher bond yields and lower stock prices, central bank data showed on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities, including stocks and bonds, logged the biggest fall in 14 years last year on higher bond yields and lower stock prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Outstanding investment in foreign securities by local financial institutions came to 365.29 billion U.S. dollars at the end of December 2022, down by 42.37 billion dollars from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the fastest decrease since 2008 as rapid interest rate hikes in major economies fueled worries about global economic downturn.

The institutional holdings of foreign bonds dwindled by 24.3 billion dollars from a year earlier to 163.84 billion dollars at the end of December as higher bond yields increased the mark-to-market losses.

The ownership of foreign stocks declined by 9.67 billion dollars to 173.17 billion dollars last year amid growing worries about global economic slump.

The institutional holdings of Korean Paper, which refers to the foreign currency-denominated bonds issued overseas by local institutions and companies, shrank by 8.4 billion dollars to 28.28 billion dollars in the cited year.