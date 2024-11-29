Open Menu

S. Korea's Institutional Investment In Foreign Securities Grows In Q3

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:51 PM

S. Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grows in Q3

South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grew for the fourth successive quarter in the July-September period due to stock market booms in major economies, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities grew for the fourth successive quarter in the July-September period due to stock market booms in major economies, central bank data showed Friday.

Outstanding investment in foreign securities, including foreign stocks and bonds owned by local financial institutions, came to 427.41 billion U.S. dollars at the end of September, up 5.4 percent from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.

It continued to mount since the fourth quarter of 2023 on the back of stock market booms and lower interest rates in major economies.

The institutional holdings of foreign stocks expanded 12.

58 billion dollars during the July-September quarter, while the ownership of foreign bonds increased by 7.85 billion dollars.

The MSCI index for developed markets advanced 6.0 percent in the third quarter, while yield on the 10-year U.S. government bonds declined to 3.78 percent at the end of September from 4.40 percent three months earlier.

The holdings of Korean Paper, which refers to the foreign currency-denominated bonds issued overseas by domestic institutions and companies, swelled 1.53 billion dollars in the cited quarter.

Foreign securities owned by asset managers, insurers, securities firms and foreign exchange banks all gained ground in the quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank South Korea September Stocks Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for ..

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars

2 minutes ago
 38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing ..

38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

2 minutes ago
 Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence ..

Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day

2 minutes ago
 DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

13 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

11 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

11 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business