Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

South Korea's money supply grew for the third consecutive month due to higher demand for bank deposits caused by high interest rates, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) South Korea's money supply grew for the third consecutive month due to higher demand for bank deposits caused by high interest rates, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted M2, or broad money, rose 0.2 percent in August from a month earlier after expanding 0.3 percent in June and 0.7 percent in July, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Demand increased for bank deposits amid high deposit rates.

The BOK had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January, after raising it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

The M1, or narrow money, reduced 0.2 percent in August on a monthly basis after going up 1.

1 percent in the prior month.

The M1 refers to currency in circulation, demand deposit and transferable savings deposit equivalent to cash. The M2 adds money market fund, time deposit and financial products that mature in less than two years.

The liquidity of financial institutions, called Lf, was unchanged in the cited month, while the liquidity aggregate, the broadest measure of money supply, added 0.1 percent.

The Lf includes financial products with a maturity of more than two years and liquidity at insurers and brokerages along with M2. The liquidity aggregate adds state and corporate bonds to the Lf.

