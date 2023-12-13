Open Menu

Published December 13, 2023

S. Korea's money supply grows for 5th month in October

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- South Korea's money supply grew for the fifth consecutive month in October due to robust demand for deposits and securities, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted M2, or broad money, rose 0.3 percent in October compared to the previous month, keeping an upward trend since June, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The continued growth was attributed to solid demand for transferable savings deposits and profit-making securities.

The BOK has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.

50 percent since January, after hiking the rate by 3.0 percentage points over the past one and a half years.

The M1, or narrow money, added 1.1 percent in October on a monthly basis after sliding 0.2 percent in August and 0.1 percent in September.

The M1 refers to currency in circulation, demand deposits and transferable savings deposits equivalent to cash. The M2 adds money market funds, time deposits and financial products that mature in less than two years.

