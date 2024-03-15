S. Korea's Money Supply Grows For 8th Month In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
South Korea's money supply grew for the eighth straight month in January due to robust demand for money trust and money market fund (MMF), central bank data showed Friday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) South Korea's money supply grew for the eighth straight month in January due to robust demand for money trust and money market fund (MMF), central bank data showed Friday.
The seasonally-adjusted M2, or broad money, rose 0.2 percent in January compared to the previous month, keeping an upward trend since June last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The continued growth was attributed to solid demand for short-term financial instruments such as money trust and MMF.
The BOK had left its key rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after increasing it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.
The M1, or narrow money, added 0.3 percent in January on a monthly basis, keeping an upward trend for the fourth consecutive month.
The M1 refers to currency in circulation, demand deposits and transferable savings deposits equivalent to cash. The M2 adds money market funds, time deposits and financial products that mature in less than two years.
Recent Stories
How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Tokyo stocks open lower
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on March 18
Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks
China's yuan loans grow by 6.37 trln yuan in first 2 months
Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Temporary ban on banana, onion exports implemented for Ramazan: Jam Kamal Khan16 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower3 minutes ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on March 183 minutes ago
-
McDonald's hit by system failure at Asian outlets2 hours ago
-
Xizang's retail sales up 21 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
China's yuan loans grow by 6.37 trln yuan in first 2 months3 minutes ago
-
Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar3 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoD KP Economic Zones visits Mohmand Zone3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.35 pc3 hours ago
-
CDWP approved 2 development projects worth Rs 7.87 billion3 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs. 228,550 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX loses 247 points3 hours ago