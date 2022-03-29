UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Online Retail Sale Logs Double-digit Growth In February

Published March 29, 2022

South Korea's online retail sale logged double-digit growth in February owing to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a government report showed on Tuesday

Revenue among online retailers advanced 14.2 percent in February from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It came as people refrained from shopping in offline stores amid the Omicron variant spread.

Revenue among major offline retailers slumped 3.8 percent last month.

The total retail sale, including revenue from both online and offline retailers, expanded 4.

7 percent thanks to higher demand for online shopping.

Revenue among department stores and convenience stores advanced 9.3 percent and 7.4 percent each in February, but revenue for discount outlets tumbled 24.0 percent.

The online sale of home appliances and electronic products jumped 17.0 percent last month due to strong demand for laptops and computers ahead of the new school year that began in March.

The sale of cosmetics and household items by online retailers increased in double digits in February.

>