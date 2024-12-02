Open Menu

S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows Slightly In October

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

S. Korea's online shopping grows slightly in October

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) South Korea's online shopping grew in October due to strong demand for food delivery, farm goods and books, official data showed Monday.

Shopping in cyberspace edged up 0.6 percent over the year to 20.28 trillion won (14.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in October, according to Statistics Korea.

The online shopping kept an upward trend, but the growth slowed from 10.6 percent in April to 5.1 percent in July and 2.2 percent in September.

The lower growth was attributed to overdue payments by two e-commerce platforms that filed for court receivership in July after failing to make payments to vendors and offer refunds to customers.

Online purchase of food and beverage spiked 17.

5 percent, while demand for food delivery and agricultural products soared in double digits.

Transaction of books in cyberspace surged 24.0 percent, and those for travel and transport service, daily necessities, clothing and furniture added in single figures.

Online transaction of e-coupon services tumbled 51.0 percent amid the weaker trend to provide gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons, while those for backpacks, footwear, sports items, car accessories, and mobile devices declined in double digits.

Shopping through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets climbed 4.2 percent over the year to 15.42 trillion won (11 billion dollars) in October, accounting for 76.0 percent of the combined online shopping.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Mobile Car South Korea April July September October From Billion Court

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

1 hour ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Business