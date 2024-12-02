S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows Slightly In October
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) South Korea's online shopping grew in October due to strong demand for food delivery, farm goods and books, official data showed Monday.
Shopping in cyberspace edged up 0.6 percent over the year to 20.28 trillion won (14.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in October, according to Statistics Korea.
The online shopping kept an upward trend, but the growth slowed from 10.6 percent in April to 5.1 percent in July and 2.2 percent in September.
The lower growth was attributed to overdue payments by two e-commerce platforms that filed for court receivership in July after failing to make payments to vendors and offer refunds to customers.
Online purchase of food and beverage spiked 17.
5 percent, while demand for food delivery and agricultural products soared in double digits.
Transaction of books in cyberspace surged 24.0 percent, and those for travel and transport service, daily necessities, clothing and furniture added in single figures.
Online transaction of e-coupon services tumbled 51.0 percent amid the weaker trend to provide gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons, while those for backpacks, footwear, sports items, car accessories, and mobile devices declined in double digits.
Shopping through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets climbed 4.2 percent over the year to 15.42 trillion won (11 billion dollars) in October, accounting for 76.0 percent of the combined online shopping.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Business
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday27 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week down57 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 20245 hours ago
-
Gold prices recorded at PKR 283,400 per tola17 hours ago
-
PARC introduced 10 high-yielding pulses seed varieties during current year20 hours ago
-
Inept, unprofessional, untrained manpower spoiling BRT service21 hours ago
-
Uzbek envoy, PCMEA discuss bilateral trade22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 20241 day ago