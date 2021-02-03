UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Online Shopping Hits Record High In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:47 PM

S. Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2020

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea's online shopping hit a new record high last year as the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for contactless purchase, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in the cyberspace amounted to 161.1 trillion won (144.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, up 19.1 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the biggest since the data began to be compiled in 2001. The pandemic encouraged people to purchase goods in a contactless way.

Online food delivery services surged 78.

6 percent over the year to 17.4 trillion won (15.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020.

The online purchase of food and beverage soared 48.3 percent, and the household items sale jumped 44.1 percent.

Online transaction in culture and leisure services plunged 69.3 percent, and the travel and transport services in the cyberspace dropped 53.3 percent last year.

Mobile shopping using smartphones reached a fresh high of 108.7 trillion won (97.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 24.5 percent from the previous year.

