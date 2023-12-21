Price for goods and service among South Korean suppliers fell for the second consecutive month due to cheaper farm goods and oil products, central bank data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Price for goods and service among South Korean suppliers fell for the second consecutive month due to cheaper farm goods and oil products, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI) declined 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier after slipping 0.1 percent in October, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products among suppliers dipped 2.7 percent last month after retreating 5.5 percent in the previous month.

Producer price for industrial products, including oil products, shed 0.

7 percent in November on a monthly basis.

Price for coal and oil products plunged 5.5 percent, keeping a downward trend for the second straight month.

Producer price for electricity, natural gas and tap water climbed 0.7 percent in November from a month earlier after rising 0.8 percent in September and 0.4 percent in October.

Service price stood unchanged last month as higher cost for the finance and insurance service offset lower expense for the real estate service.