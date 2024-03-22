Price for goods and service among South Korean suppliers rose for the third successive month in February due to higher price for farm goods and oil products, central bank data showed Friday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Price for goods and service among South Korean suppliers rose for the third successive month in February due to higher price for farm goods and oil products, central bank data showed Friday.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 0.3 percent in February from a month earlier after going up 0.5 percent in January and 0.1 percent in December last year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products among suppliers picked up 0.8 percent in February on a monthly basis, continuing to climb for the third consecutive month.

Producer price for industrial products, including oil products, gained 0.5 percent last month after adding 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Price for coal and oil products advanced 3.3 percent, and those for chemical and primary metal products expanded 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.