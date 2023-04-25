UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Retail Sales Up 6.4 Pct In March

April 25, 2023

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :South Korea's retail sales rose in single digits last month due to solid demand for clothing and sports items in springtime, government data showed Tuesday.

Revenue among major online and offline retailers gained 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Sales by offline retailers increased 6.6 percent last month as the lifting of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic fueled outdoor activities in springtime.

Offline demand for clothing and sports items grew in double figures, but the sales of home appliances and household items reduced in single digits last month.

Sales among department stores and convenience stores advanced 9.5 percent and 9.7 percent each, while revenue of discount outlets added 1.2 percent on demand for clothing and sports items.

Revenue among online retailers expanded 6.1 percent in March from a year earlier on the back of robust demand for clothing and cosmetic products

