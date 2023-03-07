UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Revised GDP Contracts 0.4 Pct In Q4

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 07:03 PM

South Korea's revised figure for the real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, contracted 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday

It was unchanged from the preliminary reading unveiled in January, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The seasonally-adjusted real GDP gained 0.6 percent in the first quarter, 0.7 percent in the second quarter and 0.3 percent in the third quarter respectively.

For the whole year of 2022, the real GDP expanded 2.6 percent, unchanged from the preliminary figure.

