S. Korea's Revised GDP Contracts 0.4 Pct In Q4

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

S. Korea's revised GDP contracts 0.4 pct in Q4

South Korea's revised figure for the real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, contracted 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday

South Korea's revised figure for the real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, contracted 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday.

It was unchanged from the preliminary reading unveiled in January, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The seasonally-adjusted real GDP gained 0.6 per cent in the first quarter, 0.7 per cent in the second quarter and 0.3 per cent in the third quarter respectively.

For the whole year of 2022, the real GDP expanded 2.6 per cent, unchanged from the preliminary figure.

