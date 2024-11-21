S. Korea's SK Hynix Starts Mass Production Of 321-high NAND
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) South Korea's memory chip giant SK hynix said Thursday that it started to mass-produce the world's first triple-level cell (TLC) 321-high 4D NAND Flash memory chip with one terabyte (TB) capacity.
The chipmaker noted that it became the world's first supplier of the NAND with more than 300 layers by finding a technological breakthrough for stacking, planning to provide the 321-high products to customers from the first half of next year.
The NAND Flash products are categorized into single-, multi-, triple-, quadruple- and penta-level cells, depending on the amount of information in the format of bit unit that is stored in a cell.
To stack more than 300 layers, SK hynix adopted the three plugs process technology that electrically connects three plugs through an optimized follow-up process after three times of plug processes are finished.
Plug refers to a vertical hole through layers of substrates aimed at creating cells at once.
The South Korean company also developed a low-stress material to prevent wafer warpage by changing the material into the plugs, while introducing a technology that automatically corrects alignments among the plugs.
Compared with the previous generation, the 321-high product improved data transfer speed by 12 percent, reading performance by 13 percent and data reading power efficiency by more than 10 percent.
Recent Stories
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 20244 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings13 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills13 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings13 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews activation of inactive TEVTA institutes14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan focus on advancing cooperation through Joint Intergovernmental Commission14 hours ago
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..15 hours ago
-
IT exports surge by 42% due to prudent govt policies: Daniyal15 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi15 hours ago