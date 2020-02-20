UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Trade With Vietnam Rises 16.5 Pct Annually Since FTA

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea's trade with Vietnam rose 16.5 percent annually since the two countries implemented a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2015, customs office data showed Thursday.

The bilateral trade grew by an annual average of 16.5 percent to 69.2 billion U.S. Dollars in 2019 from 37.6 billion dollars in 2015, according to The Korea Customs Service.

South Korea and Vietnam implemented their FTA in December 2015.

South Korea's four major export items to Vietnam were semiconductors, display panels, electronic parts and telecommunication devices such as smartphones.

The four items accounted for almost half of the total export of South Korea to Vietnam.

Major export items of Vietnam to South Korea were telecommunication devices, clothing and display panels.

