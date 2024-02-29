(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) South Korea's unsold homes rose for the second consecutive month, propping up worry about the sluggish housing market, government data showed Thursday.

The number of unsold homes nationwide increased 2.0 percent from a month earlier to 63,755 at the end of January, after advancing 7.9 percent in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The unsold houses began to expand from about 14,000 in late 2021 due to higher borrowing costs, but the number kept falling for the ninth straight month through November last year as local builders refrained from selling newly built homes amid the faltering housing market.

The number rebounded in December last year as builders struggling with credit crunch began to bring new homes into the market despite the lower housing prices.

The country's central bank had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after increasing it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.