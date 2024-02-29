S. Korea's Unsold Homes Rise For 2nd Month In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM
South Korea's unsold homes rose for the second consecutive month, propping up worry about the sluggish housing market, government data showed Thursday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) South Korea's unsold homes rose for the second consecutive month, propping up worry about the sluggish housing market, government data showed Thursday.
The number of unsold homes nationwide increased 2.0 percent from a month earlier to 63,755 at the end of January, after advancing 7.9 percent in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The unsold houses began to expand from about 14,000 in late 2021 due to higher borrowing costs, but the number kept falling for the ninth straight month through November last year as local builders refrained from selling newly built homes amid the faltering housing market.
The number rebounded in December last year as builders struggling with credit crunch began to bring new homes into the market despite the lower housing prices.
The country's central bank had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January last year, after increasing it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.
Recent Stories
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
More Stories From Business
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG5 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February40 minutes ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project5 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points50 minutes ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities5 minutes ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report1 hour ago