SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):South Korea's use of Internet banking services rose last year due to higher demand for banking through smartphones, data from the country's central bank showed on Tuesday.

The number of Internet banking users, including mobile banking users, came in at 207.

04 million at the end of 2022, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading includes all registered users at 19 Internet and mobile banking services providers.