Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship CEO Mr. Ahsan Khaliq says as pioneers in investment immigration industry, they are thrilled for their entitlement as an authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment program

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship, which is pioneer citizenship by investment immigration law company in the country, has again achieved something unique that highlights the trust and authority in the domain.

The government of Nauru has issued the license as authorized agent of the Economic and Climate Resilence Citizenship Progarm. Nauru Citizenship by Investment program offers a unique citizenship opportunity to investors with travel mobility to 89 visa free countries. Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship is the first immigration law firm in Pakistan to offer Nauru second citizenship to investors.

Apply Nauru Citizenship by Investment with Confidence

As a registered and AUTHORIZED AGENT for Nauru Citizenship by Investment program, Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship is a legal representative to apply for Nauru Dual Citizenship. The Climate Resilience Citizenship Program is known for its easy citizenship process where HNWIs can get second nationality with family without visiting Nauru. Nauru passport holders have visa free travel access to the UK, UAE, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ireland, Malaysia, Caribbean countries and others.

A Smooth Second Citizenship by Investment Process

Applying for Nauru citizenship via Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship means a smooth citizenship process and peace of mind that your application processing is taken care of by the Nauru government authorized agent.

Apart from the recent reorganization in the immigration world, they have various other entitlements, including authorized agent by Dominica Citizenship by Investment.

The Prime Minister of Dominica visited Pakistan in 2021 at the request of CEO Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship to sign various MoUs and agreements. This was the first time that a high level government delegation including Dominica PM, ministers and Dominica citizenship by investment program manager visited Pakistan for B2B engagement.

You can get Nauru nationality with family in just 90 days, even without visiting the country. Nauru citizenship specialists can arrange virtual interviews and Nauru citizenship oath taking for you from anywhere in the world. The privilege of applying for Nauru citizenship via an authentic, government recognized and legit consultant means you are at the right place to pursue your goal of travel mobility.

CEO, Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship, Mr. Ahsan Khaliq said that as pioneers in the investment immigration industry, they are thrilled for their entitlement as an authorized agent for Nauru citizenship by investment program. This milestone strengthens our position further as a trusted global citizenship name for global travel mobility. This designation is a new addition to our existing entitlements by various governments and immigration offices.