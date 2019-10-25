SAARC CCI 78th Executive Committee Meeting, Allied Events held in Colombo

The 78th Executive Committee Meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) concluded recently with a positive note in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Several important meetings of SAARC CCI were also held on sideline of the executive meeting, said a press release received here Friday.

The SAARC CCI conference on "Regional Economic Integration: A Catalyst for Socioeconomic Prosperity of South Asia", SAARC Women Business Leaders' Summit titled "Inform to Reform: Opportunities for Women in South Asia", 78th Executive Committee Meeting, and Council Meetings did mark yet another successful story in the history of SAARC CCI.

The events were organized by the SAARC CCI, in collaboration with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).

The SAARC CCI is the apex business organization of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) dedicated to promote regional economic integration through creating strong business linkages among the entrepreneurs in the region, being the bridge between policymakers and business community in South Asia.

Ruwan Edirisinghe, President of SAARC CCI, chaired the 78th Executive Committee (EC) Meeting which was attended by many Executive Committee (EC) and General Assembly (GA) members from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Senior Vice President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President SAARC CCI (Nepal) Chandi Raj Dhakal, Vice President SAARC CCI (Sri Lanka) Dr. Rohitha De Silva, and Vice President SAARC CCI (Afghanistan) Khairuddin Mayel led the delegations of EC members and businessmen from their respective countries at the meeting.

From the SAARC CCI Secretariat, the Secretary General SAARC CCI Hina Saeed and Deputy Secretary General SAARC CCI Zulfiqar Butt participated at the meeting.

At the 78th EC Meeting, President SAARC CCI Ruwan Edirisnghe elaborated on the SAARC CCI Vision 2018-2019, initiatives and the upcoming events of SAARC CCI.

The house approved that the 79th EC Meeting would be held in Maldives in January 2020. Furthermore, it was decided to organize a SAARC CCI Investment Forum and Trade Fair in Kathmandu, Nepal in November 2019.

He also invited the members to take part in the China-South Asia Business Council Meeting scheduled to be held in November 2019 in Sri Lanka.

Along with the SAARC CCI 78th EC Meeting, The SAARC CCI conference on "Regional Economic Integration: A Catalyst for Socioeconomic Prosperity of South Asia" and SAARC Women Business Leaders' Summit titled "Inform to Reform: Opportunities for Women in South Asia" were organized as side events on October 18 in collaboration with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF).

Dr. Harsha De Silva, Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, was the chief guest at the SAARC CCI conference on regional economic integration.

In addition, Mohammed Ashraf Haidari, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, Mohammad Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, Omar Abdul Razzak, Ambassador of Maldives to Sri Lanka, Tanvir Ahmad Bhatti, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Robert Juhkam, Resident Representative UNDP Sri Lanka, Professor Abdul Wassay Haqiqi, Vice Chancellor of Bakhtar University, Afghanistan, government officials, representatives of international organizations, presidents of national chambers of commerce in SAARC region, and vice presidents of SAARC CCI were the invited guests and speakers at the conference.

Addressing the SAARC CCI conference on regional economic integration, Dr. Harsha De Silva, Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, mentioned that the global reality was not the protectionism but the economic integration and open economic systems.

He emphasized that due to extreme protectionism and political issues in South Asia, the region was struggling in terms of economic integration and intraregional trade.

He suggested that it was pragmatic to focus on a model which creates a network of sub-regional economic integrations within South Asia rather than unrealistically focusing on integration in the entire region.

Ruwan Edirisinghe, President of SAARC CCI, at the conference, stated that he took up the challenge of organizing all the events in a short period of 10 days and it was a success story at end.

He emphasized that despite South Asian countries are in general supportive of foreign direct investments and liberal economic systems, the economicintegration and socioeconomic development in the region are laggingbehind.