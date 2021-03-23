SAARC-CCI appreciates Pak scholarships to Sri Lankan students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ):South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday hailed goodwill gesture of Pakistan for offering 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutions which would further cement bilateral ties especially trade and economy.

He was talking to a delegation of traders led by Pir Saddam Hussain Shah, and Muhammad Hussain, Noor Shah, Ali Zaman and Akram Shah as members here.

Malik added that during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka, both sides reiterated to strengthen economic relations in key areas of mutual interest and diversify trade and investment so as to achieve US $ one billion two-way trade target. They also agreed to work closely for broadening and deepening of Pak-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He said that MoU on cooperation between Boards of Investment of two countries would accelerate the economic activities and boost bilateral cooperation.

SAARC Chamber President said that current level of trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was not encouraging despite both the countries had markets for each other's primary products.

He cited that Pakistan was an important market for tea products, rubber and copra. Similarly, Sri Lanka was an important market for textile products, machinery, and pharmaceuticals along with other products that Pakistan recorded significant exports. There existed huge trade potential between the two countries if the FTA was utilized properly, he remarked.

He mentioned that Pakistani companies had invested significantly in agriculture, information technology and construction sectors of Sri Lanka while its construction industry was growing rapidly creating huge demand of Pakistani cement. He added that Pakistan's private sector could also capture sugar export market in Sri Lanka which imported 90 per cent of its sugar requirements.

Malik suggested that both the countries should diversify their products through research, innovation and value addition according to the demands of each others markets. He observed that due to lack of awareness, exporters did not get full benefits of market potential and facilities under Free Trade Agreement.