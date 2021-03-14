SAARC-CCI, FPCCI felicitate Imran Khan on victory in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) Sunday felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the election of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, respectively.

Talking to APP here, the SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik ,FPCCI Vice Presidents FPCCI Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa said that victory of the PTI candidates would further strengthen democracy, rule of law's supremacy besides restoring confidence of the business community.

They were of the view that political stability was a pre-requisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges confronting Pakistan.

The business leaders said Pakistan could neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford politics of confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of the Covid 19.

They urged the PTI government to now pay a greater focus on the party manifesto so as to come up to the aspirations of the people besides special focus on economic growth.

Malik said the business community needed a peaceful and business-friendly environment and export oriented policies coupled with judicious and prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

The SAARC-CCI president said time had now changed as the influential nations were paying more attention to their economies to maintain their dominance and were successfully using their economic strategies.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said: "Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward, which is only possible through stable political government." Muhammad Nawaz said the government must also attach great importance to SMEs which always played a key role in the economy of the advanced and developed countries.

Adeel Siddiqui said the business community across the country pinned high hopes on the top leadership of the PTI for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth on sound footings.

Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa said survival of the country rested on sustained economy so now the PTI government must take non-controversial trade leaders into confidence in policy making process to yield better results.