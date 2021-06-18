UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAARC CCI Lauded Government For Approving Fund For Headquarter Building

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

SAARC CCI lauded government for approving fund for headquarter building

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday lauded the government for approving Rs100 million funds for the completion of construction work of SAARC CCI Headquarter in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday lauded the government for approving Rs100 million funds for the completion of construction work of SAARC CCI Headquarter in Islamabad.

In this regard a meeting of SAARC CCI held for consultations on better utilization of government approved funds and early opening of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Headquarter, which would be honoured for whole business community of the country.

The meeting, which was chaired by Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President, SAARC CCI also deliberated on the building of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters, relations with SAARC countries and promotion of bilateral trade.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the move to approve the release of fund of Rs 100 million for the completion of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters and also discussed the early inauguration of the building.

The meeting lauded the efforts of Abdul RazakDawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Secretary Commerce and other concerned officials for approving the significant amount for enhancing Pakistan's prestige in SAARC countries and building SAARC headquarters in Pakistan.

Haji Ghulam Ali further added that the government of Pakistan and the business community have always strived to make mutual efforts to enhance ties and relations with SAARC countries.

He said that while the COVID-19 epidemic affected the entire world, it also created a gap between Pakistan and SAARC countries, he said adding that the business community will need to work hard to fill this gap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Business Chamber Ghulam Ali Commerce Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

4 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman PCSIR visits Fish Hatchery, Lab & Trainin ..

5 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to protect rights of children ..

6 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan KP approves upgradation of Ghazi h ..

6 minutes ago

Busquets to return for Spain after negative virus ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.