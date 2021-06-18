SAARC CCI lauded government for approving fund for headquarter building

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday lauded the government for approving Rs100 million funds for the completion of construction work of SAARC CCI Headquarter in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday lauded the government for approving Rs100 million funds for the completion of construction work of SAARC CCI Headquarter in Islamabad.

In this regard a meeting of SAARC CCI held for consultations on better utilization of government approved funds and early opening of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Headquarter, which would be honoured for whole business community of the country.

The meeting, which was chaired by Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President, SAARC CCI also deliberated on the building of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters, relations with SAARC countries and promotion of bilateral trade.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the move to approve the release of fund of Rs 100 million for the completion of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters and also discussed the early inauguration of the building.

The meeting lauded the efforts of Abdul RazakDawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Secretary Commerce and other concerned officials for approving the significant amount for enhancing Pakistan's prestige in SAARC countries and building SAARC headquarters in Pakistan.

Haji Ghulam Ali further added that the government of Pakistan and the business community have always strived to make mutual efforts to enhance ties and relations with SAARC countries.

He said that while the COVID-19 epidemic affected the entire world, it also created a gap between Pakistan and SAARC countries, he said adding that the business community will need to work hard to fill this gap.