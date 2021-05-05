SAARC CCI office bearers express sympathy with India aimed COVID-19 spike

In the wake of outbreak of Covid-19 in India, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik along with Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President SAARC CCI extended a letter to President, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to express solidarity with the people of India in the "destructive" wave of Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In the wake of outbreak of Covid-19 in India, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik along with Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President SAARC CCI extended a letter to President, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to express solidarity with the people of India in the "destructive" wave of Covid-19.

"We stand with the people of India as they are battling with a very severe, lethal and dangerous wave of COVID-19", they added.

In the letter, Ex-Senator, Haji Ghulam Ali on behalf of Pakistan Chapter, expressed his deep concern over the serious coronavirus outbreak in India which has brought about an extreme shortage of clinical oxygen and beds.

During these unprecedented times, people of Pakistan and business community are determined to extend their help and support to India, Ali told President Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"It is high time that the South Asian countries collectively stand united against the pandemic," he observed.

We stand next to each other with India as a companion and accomplice during what is a profoundly unsettling time in the battle against Covid-19, said President SAARC CCI.

The battle against the pandemic is our common struggle. We stands in solidarity with India and willing to contribute to the relief efforts being made by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, India, added Iftikhar Ali Malik.