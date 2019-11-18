UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAARC CCI President, SVP Congratulate Sri Lankan President Elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:17 PM

SAARC CCI President, SVP congratulate Sri Lankan President elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Ruwan Edirisinghe Monday congratulating Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning the Sri Lankan presidential polls expressed hope that President-elect Gotabaya can play greater role to strengthen SAARC by promoting regional trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Ruwan Edirisinghe Monday congratulating Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning the Sri Lankan presidential polls expressed hope that President-elect Gotabaya can play greater role to strengthen SAARC by promoting regional trade.

In messages received here today from SAARC CCI, both President Ruwan and Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik were of the view that Sri Lanka's support for boosting trade, investment and business among SAARC member countries was of key importance.

Ruwan Edirisinghe said South Asia has tremendous trade potential, which needed to be tapped with a shared vision of 2030 envisaged to address core trade issues. He also said the biggest economies for the next two decades are supposed to be from Asia, which is a vital opportunity for South Asian countries.

He said South Asia comprises three percent of the world's area, 21 per cent of the world's population and 3.8% (US$ 2.9 trillion) of the global economy.

He said about 55 per cent of the total potential for intra-regional trade in South Asia has not been fully exploited yet and this can be improved through shared vision about objectives, transfer of technology and exchange of research and development.

Iftikhar Ali Malik also congratulating Sri Lankan President elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that we need to work collectively for our economic development and private sector can play a major role in enhancing regional integration in this regard. " Regional integration will help in dealing with issues like poverty, illiteracy and gender inequality," he added.

He stressed that all countries would have to autonomously develop an agenda for South Asian cooperation, driven broadly by economic concerns where advantages of economic relations should be focused.

Iftikhar Ali Malik also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative for opening Kartarpur which would help India and Pakistan to bring closer to each other. He said Pakistan is committed to carry out its six points agenda of SAARC CCI for an integrated, progressive and prosperous South Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Business Sri Lanka Chamber Commerce All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sha ..

2 minutes ago

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargo ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong Court Rules Mask Ban Is Unconstitutional

2 minutes ago

Boat capsize: Seven bodies recovered in Okara

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.