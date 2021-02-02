UrduPoint.com
SAARC CCI Seeks Budget Proposals From Business Community

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday sought proposals for the forthcoming budget from chambers and trade bodies for timely submission to the government for fully ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly package to boost the economic activities during corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here President SAARC CCI and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan was passing through great ordeal due to corona virus pandemic and at this uncertain time, business community should come forward with a clear vision to steer out of the quagmire of impending economic crisis and in this regard, they should tailor proposals which help the government to revive the economy.

The private sector wants to supplement the government's efforts, aimed at economic revival of the country, he said, adding that joint proposals would help make budget proposals business-friendly, which would ultimately result in a robust export-led growth.

He said they would demand duty on Primary raw materials, secondary raw materials, intermediate goods, semi-finished goods and finished goods should be levied on the basis of cascading duty structure.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the government to focus on ease of doing business in the upcoming budget, which will attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.

The government is highly appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture, he said.

He also urged the FBR to establish a special cell to study the impact of the virus on businesses and taxpayers and using the findings to finalize a corona response package to stimulate the economy.

Malik said in the previous budget, the PTI government had taken austerity measures, adding that there still is a need that expenditures are made in a better way to ensure that the public money was used judiciously for their welfare.

"Now public money must be spent in a way so that the sufferings of the troubled people are mitigated. It is a big principle of the economy that through government expenditures, money comes in the hands of people which helps generate economic activities and job creation and helps in tackling the recession, he added"He said the budget must also feature a balanced tax collection approach and the urged the government to adopt a strategy for documentation of economy. He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to the expats to invest in Pakistan.

More Stories From Business

