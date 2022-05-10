UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Appreciates Dispatch Of Relief Goods For Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 02:45 PM

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tuesday appreciated the good will gesture of Pakistan for immediate dispatching relief goods for Afghan flood affectees and extension of waiver on imports from Afghanistan in Pak rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tuesday appreciated the good will gesture of Pakistan for immediate dispatching relief goods for Afghan flood affectees and extension of waiver on imports from Afghanistan in Pak rupees.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led� by Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General United business Group of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was good timely prudent decision of Prime Minister for sending relief goods for flood effected people of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan always attached great importance to Afghanistan by extending assistance and full support in the hours of their trials.

He said the decision of Pakistan to extend the facility of waiver on imports from Afghanistan in Pak rupees is also welcomed which he added will help a lot to further promote barter trade with neighbouring countries.

He said it was brought to his notice that government has also constituted a high level committee for framing meaningful and result oriented barter trade policy meeting the requirements of the either neighbouring countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan since the assumption of new�regime in Afghanistan� provided maximum assistance and projected their just cause globally in a better way to draw the attention of international players especially the US and European Union to come to rescue the innocent people of Afghanistan from deep economic crisis by unfreezing their all foreign assets.

Shahzad Ali Malik Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) announced that his association will provide the top quality Hybrid seeds of all agricultural crops to Afghanistan on highly subsidized rates to help boost their crops productions.

