UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Chief Felicitates Hamza On Taking Oath Of Punjab CM

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SAARC Chamber chief felicitates Hamza on taking oath of Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday warmly felicitating Hamza Shehbaz on taking oath of Chief Minister Punjab and hoped that he will pursue the prudent policies of his dynamic father Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and toe his footprints promising welfare of down trodden besides creating congenial environment for boosting business activities and economic growth in the province.

In his congratulatory message, he said the business community was proud that first time in history father and son both have been democratically elected simultaneously as the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of the largest province.

He said earlier Nawaz Sharif was also elected thrice premier and chief minister with his younger brother as chief minister as well which is another feather in the cap of the Sharif family.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever increasing yawning trade deficit would be clipped to stabilise the crumbling national economy on sound footings. He said only way to address this core issue was to offer another basket of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and ease of doing friendly business was also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

Meher Kashif Younis former senior vice president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry while extending greetings separately to Hamza Shehbaz hoped both father and son with varied rich diversified experience as leaders of the opposition and chief minister would contribute towards economic development and to do away with red-tape and de-regulations besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

He said all stakeholders must be taken into confidence to tailor viable result-oriented prudent economic policies to accelerate the growth and speed up industrialisation across the province.

He said soon well conceived balanced export dominant set of viable proposals will be presented to them by our octogenarian top trader leader of south Asia Iftikhar Ali Malik, which he added if implemented would usher an era of prosperity, progress and development besides improving socioeconomic condition of poor strata of the society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Exports Business Chief Minister Punjab Poor Progress Chamber Sunday Commerce Family All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Top Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

5 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

14 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

14 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

14 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.