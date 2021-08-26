SAARC Chamber condoles demise of Tariq Sayeed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday expressed grief on the demise of its former president Tariq Sayeed.

In a condolence meeting, SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said Tariq Sayeed was a legendary, highly acclaimed and immensely popular business leader of South Asia.

Paying tributes, he said the deceased would be remembered in the days to come for his patriotism and passion for economic prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, United Business Group President Zubair Tufail and Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said the deceased leader motivated the business communityfor playing its key role towards national development.

Earlier, the participants offered Fateha for the deceased.