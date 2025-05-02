- Home
SAARC Chamber Delegation Calls On Commerce Minister, Seeks Support For Upcoming Regional Trade Event
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation from the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Hina Mansab Khan, Chairperson of the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC), met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming South Asian Bazaar, scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from May 19 to 21, 2025.
During the meeting, Hina Mansab Khan requested the government’s support in facilitating Pakistani exhibitors, particularly through subsidized stalls at the event.
She highlighted the potential of the bazaar to enhance regional trade ties and provide a valuable platform for entrepreneurs and businesses from across SAARC member states.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts of the SAARC Chamber and assured the delegation of the government’s full support.
Emphasizing the importance of regional collaboration and economic empowerment, the minister directed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to proceed according to standard operating procedures and extend necessary facilitation for Pakistan’s participation.
“This event offers an important opportunity for regional integration and showcasing Pakistani products.
We are committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen trade and entrepreneurship,” said Minister Khan.
The South Asian Bazaar is expected to host participants from all SAARC countries, providing a vibrant platform for networking, business development, and cultural exchange.
