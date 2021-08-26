UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Expresses Grief On Demise Of Its Former President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow on the sad demise of its former President Tariq Sayeed, who passed away last week in Karachi.

In his condolence message SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the deceased was a highly acclaimed and immensely popular business leader of South Asia and will be remembered for his patriotism and passion for economic prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, President United Business Group Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and Secretary Information Mirza Imtiaz Baig also expressed grief and sorrow saying that the deceased inspired and motivated the entire generation of business community for playing their key role towards national development.

They offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

