SAARC Chamber Felicitated On Holding China-South Asia Business Symposium
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the SAARC Chamber for holding a successful result-oriented China-South Asia Business Council Exchange symposium in Pakistan wherein China reiterated its readiness to collaborate with all South Asian countries including Pakistan to build a future of sustainable development coupled with prosperity.
In a media statement issued here Sunday, he added, "I am glad to know that Yang Guangyuan Economic Consular of China to Pakistan graced the occasion with his scintillating presence on this auspicious occasion."
He said, China will assist Pakistan in enhancing its manufacturing sector and export capabilities. By capitalizing on the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, we aim to enhance the economic stability and regional prosperity of both the regions.
He said event hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with SCCI and FPCCI aimed to strengthen China-South Asia cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative and establish a platform for broader business opportunities between South Asian and Chinese enterprises.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the views expressed in the moot by Liu Qilin, Chairman CCPIT Yunnan Sub Council,were encouraging wherein he emphasised the importance of industrial cooperation between China and South Asian countries in advancing green development. "In the backdrop of growing mutual trust in political affairs and sustained economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, the China South-Asia Expo stands as a crucial platform reflecting the shared aspirations of the industrial and commercial sectors,” Qilin added.
Malik mentioned that Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, former State Minister, projected the soft image by saying, Pakistan offers substantial investment opportunities across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, services, industries, and technology.
The growing confidence of the investor community is evident from the record-breaking performances in Pakistan’s stock market, reflecting the positive trajectory of our economic policies.
Ashfaq Yousuf Tola warmly invited Chinese enterprises and digital cooperation manufacturers to collaborate with Pakistan on energy management systems, digital economy, and green energy transition plans, he added.
