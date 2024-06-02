Open Menu

SAARC Chamber Felicitated On Holding China-South Asia Business Symposium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SAARC chamber felicitated on holding China-South Asia business symposium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the SAARC Chamber for holding a successful result-oriented China-South Asia Business Council Exchange symposium in Pakistan wherein China reiterated its readiness to collaborate with all South Asian countries including Pakistan to build a future of sustainable development coupled with prosperity.

In a media statement issued here Sunday, he added, "I am glad to know that Yang Guangyuan Economic Consular of China to Pakistan graced the occasion with his scintillating presence on this auspicious occasion."

He said, China will assist Pakistan in enhancing its manufacturing sector and export capabilities. By capitalizing on the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, we aim to enhance the economic stability and regional prosperity of both the regions.

He said event hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in collaboration with SCCI and FPCCI aimed to strengthen China-South Asia cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative and establish a platform for broader business opportunities between South Asian and Chinese enterprises.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the views expressed in the moot by Liu Qilin, Chairman CCPIT Yunnan Sub Council,were encouraging wherein he emphasised the importance of industrial cooperation between China and South Asian countries in advancing green development. "In the backdrop of growing mutual trust in political affairs and sustained economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, the China South-Asia Expo stands as a crucial platform reflecting the shared aspirations of the industrial and commercial sectors,” Qilin added.

Malik mentioned that Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, former State Minister, projected the soft image by saying, Pakistan offers substantial investment opportunities across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, services, industries, and technology.

The growing confidence of the investor community is evident from the record-breaking performances in Pakistan’s stock market, reflecting the positive trajectory of our economic policies.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola warmly invited Chinese enterprises and digital cooperation manufacturers to collaborate with Pakistan on energy management systems, digital economy, and green energy transition plans, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Business China Agriculture Road CPEC Guangyuan Chamber Sunday Market Commerce Media Event All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

16 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

16 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

16 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

16 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

16 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

16 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

17 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

17 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

17 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business