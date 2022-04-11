SAARC Chamber felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday felicitated Mian Shahbaz Sharif for securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly as leader of the house ( Prime Minister)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday felicitated Mian Shahbaz Sharif for securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly as leader of the house ( Prime Minister).

In his congratulatory message, he said combined opposition had voted him to power for living up to the aspirations of the down trodden people of all strata of the society.

He said business community was proud that Shahbaz Sharif was elected through democratic process.

He said that business community always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democracy besides strengthening of national integrity, safeguarding sovereignty and defending the security on top priority.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever increasing widening trade deficit would be narrowed down to stabilize the crumbling national economy on sound footings.

He said only way to address this core issue was to offer another excellent package of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and ease of doing business was also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped Shahbaz Sharif with varied diversified rich experience as CM of the largest province and former President of Lahore chamber would contribute towards economic development and to do away with red-tape and de-regulations besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

He said all stakeholders must also be taken on board to make viable prudent economic policies to accelerate the growth and speed up industrialisation across the country.

He said soon well conceived balanced export oriented charter of economy would presented to him which he added if implemented will usher an era of prosperity, progress and development besides improving socio economic condition of have nots.