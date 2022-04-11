UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:52 PM

SAARC Chamber felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday felicitated Mian Shahbaz Sharif for securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly as leader of the house ( Prime Minister)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday felicitated Mian Shahbaz Sharif for securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly as leader of the house ( Prime Minister).

In his congratulatory message, he said combined opposition had voted him to power for living up to the aspirations of the down trodden people of all strata of the society.

He said business community was proud that Shahbaz Sharif was elected through democratic process.

He said that business community always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democracy besides strengthening of national integrity, safeguarding sovereignty and defending the security on top priority.

He said now entire business community pinned high hopes that ever increasing widening trade deficit would be narrowed down to stabilize the crumbling national economy on sound footings.

He said only way to address this core issue was to offer another excellent package of incentives to boost the exports manifolds and ease of doing business was also a major key factor for sustainable economic growth.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped Shahbaz Sharif with varied diversified rich experience as CM of the largest province and former President of Lahore chamber would contribute towards economic development and to do away with red-tape and de-regulations besides tax reforms focusing on promotion of tax culture in every sphere of life.

He said all stakeholders must also be taken on board to make viable prudent economic policies to accelerate the growth and speed up industrialisation across the country.

He said soon well conceived balanced export oriented charter of economy would presented to him which he added if implemented will usher an era of prosperity, progress and development besides improving socio economic condition of have nots.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Exports Business Democracy Vote Progress Chamber Commerce All Industry Top Opposition

Recent Stories

10 held with contraband

10 held with contraband

41 seconds ago
 District Emergency Board reviews pre-flood arrange ..

District Emergency Board reviews pre-flood arrangements

44 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of three persons murder in Mandi ..

IGP takes notice of three persons murder in Mandi Bahauddin

46 seconds ago
 Pakistani Court Extends Bail for Prime Minister-El ..

Pakistani Court Extends Bail for Prime Minister-Elect Sharif in Money Laundering ..

48 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outr ..

Lavrov Says Provocations in Bucha, Kramatorsk Outrageous

4 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab ..

8 killed, 1,030 injured in 947 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.