ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday hailed the epoch-making bold decisions of Pakistan for announcing special several trades and traveling concessions for Afghanistan besides committing Rs 5 billion in humanitarian aid to help bail the neighboring country out of the prevailing crisis.

It was stated by President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a women delegation of importers and exporters led by Hafiza Mahrukh Nasir in Lahore, according to a statement issued here. He said it was a good omen that now Afghan businessmen would get five-year multiple visas from the Pak embassy in Kabul besides abolishment of processing fee for visas.

He said the requirements of gate pass and covid-19 PCR tests for traveling to Pakistan via land border has also been down away with to facilitate them.

He said the timely wise decision of allowing round-the-clock cargo movement through the border crossings is poised to boost bilateral trade between the two countries while Afghan trucks would now carry goods up to Karachi port whereas Pakistan trucks would move to Afghanistan with their cargoes.

He said the Pakistan government has further allowed duty-free import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan will give Rs 5 billion in assistance for Afghanistan to strengthen the bonds of the Brotherhood. He said SAARC Chamber an apex body in the region expressed satisfaction over these special privileges to Afghanistan by Pakistan and hoped that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will further extend assistance and relief to war-torn Afghanistan.