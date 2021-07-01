SAARC chamber hails PM for not giving air bases to US

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday hailed the bold stand of Prime Minister Imran Khan for denying air bases to United States (US), refusing participation in the US-led alliance against China and vowing no compromise on national sovereignty.

Taking to former Federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia President Muhammad Ejazul Haq, SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said entire business community was proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking National Assembly and the nation into confidence in the larger interest of the country.

Ejazul Haq said that military intervention had never been solution to the Afghanistan issue and it was a praiseworthy decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan not to allow use of its soil for cross-border missions.