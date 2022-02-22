UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Hails Razak Dawood's Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SAARC Chamber hails Razak Dawood's statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday termed the the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on resuming trade with India as encouraging saying it would benefit both the countries.

President SAARC Chamber, Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a delegation of traders from Kasur led by Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh said, "Every thing is possible but neighbors can not be changed".

He said SAARC Chamber in principle had lauded Pakistan for seeking peace with India for next 100 years as envisioned in its first ever national security policy unveiled last month, said a news release issued here.

He said resuming trade would ultimately promote bilateral trade between the two neighbors.

The initiative stressed that normalising commercial relations was contingent for heading towards talks between the two countries.

He said Pakistan had already declared "Pakistan is not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years besides aspiring peace with immediate neighbours," which was associated with the development.

Iftikhar Ali - a veteran trade leader of the South Asia- urged upon both India and Pakistan that it was a high time to address core issues.

He said if world's oldest disputes could be resolved; why not both neighbors could not diffuse their differences mutually.

He said South Asia housed one fifth of the total world population and its share in international trade was hardly five percent, adding, if both the countries would reach to an agreement with consensus, allindigenous resources could be diverted to development and welfare of the people of either sidesbesides durable peace in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Kasur Chamber Commerce From Agreement Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

57 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>