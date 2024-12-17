- Home
- Business
- SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik welcomes cut in policy ra ..
SAARC Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Welcomes Cut In Policy Rate
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:46 PM
SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday welcomed 200 basis points reduction in monetary policy rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
He termed it as a timely step that would help boost economic growth, support trade, and revitalize industrial sector.
In a media statement issued here, Malik also
acknowledged the efforts of the SBP, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in controlling inflation, stabilizing foreign exchange reserves, and improving the overall business climate.
The two percent cut in policy rate would not only provide much-needed relief to businesses and industries struggling with high borrowing costs, but also stimulate investment, reduce the cost of doing business, and create an enabling environment for growth, he observed.
Malik asserted, "It will boost the confidence of local and foreign investors, drive job creation, and ensure sustainable economic development in Pakistan."
Highlighting the broader economic impact, he stated that the reduction in the policy rate would ease financial pressure on manufacturers, exporters, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to access cheaper credit and expand operations.
He hailed the government for lowering inflation, citing that maintaining price stability and enhancing economic activity is the hallmark of a sound economic strategy.
Iftikhar Ali Malik also urged the government to continue with such business-friendly and economic policies.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From Business
-
250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner52 minutes ago
-
GCUF seminar on 19th2 hours ago
-
SECP advices Public against RAMPERS2 hours ago
-
Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points24 minutes ago
-
Japan provides ¥1.503b for maternal, child health, flood management3 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,308 points9 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 pasia against dollar9 minutes ago
-
IMF approves 184-mln-USD funding to support Zambia's economic recovery3 hours ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday3 hours ago