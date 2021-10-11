SAARC Chamber pinpoints major hurdles in enhancing Pak Afghan bilateral trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday pinpointed the major hurdles in enhancing the bilateral trade between two Muslim neighbouring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Life member SAARC Chamber Pakistan chapter Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also CEO Pakistan Furniture Council as talking to a delegation of exporters and importers led by Waqas Anjum.

He said a couple of days ago, the first 10-members Afghan traders delegation of Kunar Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Torkham border crossing point to find out ways for quick removal of impediments in smooth flow of trade and work out a strategy for promoting regional economic connectivity besides improving the bilateral ties between two countries.

He said that extremely poor infrastructure with only two small scanners was one of the major cause in smooth flow of trade which resulted in heavy congestion, according to a press release issued here.

He said Pakistan in given circumstances should increase the capacity for quick handling and clearance of consignments and new scanners also be installed few kilometres away from the zero point to avoid crowding.

He said in prevailing global and regional scenarios trade and economic connectivity is of prime significance and both countries must eliminate the key challenges faced by the traders of either countries at all border crossing points.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Prime Minister Imran Khan always attached great importance to Afghanistan and the PTI government would continue to pursue its foreign investors' friendly policies to facilitate importers and exporters.