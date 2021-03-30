UrduPoint.com
SAARC Chamber Proposes Joint Coronavirus Fund For South Asia

Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Tuesday , making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat coronavirus, proposed setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the pandemic effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Tuesday , making a strong pitch for SAARC nations to jointly combat coronavirus, proposed setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund to deal with the pandemic effectively.

Talking to a delegation here led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, SAARC Chambers Chief Iftikhar Ali Malik said Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan Sri Lanka and Afghanistan should contribute US$ 2 million and Pakistan,India,Bangladesh US$ 5 million each in this proposed coronavirus fund and this is important for South Asian countries to focus on collaboration, says a press release issued by SAARC CCI.

He said this could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us. "Looking ahead, we could create a common research platform, to coordinate research on controlling epidemic diseases within our South Asian region," adding he said we share common regional concerns on COVID-19. While hoping for best, we have to prepare for worst, He said it is time now that South Asian countries come forward with commitment and determination setting an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet putting all kinds of skirmish on the backburner as corona virus is a common threat for human beings.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the governments to make all efforts to combat and actively coordinate for necessary emergency funding from both the local and international sources to ward off any negative impacts of coronavirus on livelihoods, jobs, especially the industry.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking exigent measures against coronavirus in Pakistan, Iftikhar Malik said the good thing is that Pakistan was making all-out efforts to deal with the deadly virus. He also urged all segments of the society especially business community to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

