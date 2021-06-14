ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry and United business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday termed Punjab budget as people friendly, tax free and economic development.

They said provincial budget was development oriented with major thrust on better health cover, promotion of quality education, strengthening of agriculture besides fully bolstering small and medium enterprises for quick economic growth.

Commenting on the annual budget of Punjab, President SAARC Chamber and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said major allocations in health, education, infrastructure development, roads, communication and basket of excellent package of incentives for industries reflected clear vision and operational framework of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to ameliorate a lot of the down trodden.

He said this budget would promise sustained economic development, prosperity and better quality of life of people from all strata of society.

He said special package for industrialists would help accelerate the economic activities and boost industrial production in addition to strengthen of national economy on sound footings.

He said agriculture and economy were interlinked sectors with each other which always played key role towards development, progress and prosperity which, he added, needed to be fully supported on top priority to achieve the desired results.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was good omen that several projects in health, education and road infrastructure sectors have also been planned under ADP in the budget for South Punjab which includes Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan divisions.

He said appropriate outlay of funds in the budget was poised to promote religious tourism in the province which, he added, would also attracted tourists especially from abroad.

He said uplift of minorities has also been focussed in the budget with five times higher allocations for them as compare to past years.