SAARC chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill commitment for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday urged the Afghan Taliban to fulfill their commitment made in Doha, with the goal of promoting peace in the region, specifically between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and preventing the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the Doha agreement, signed between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020, outlined various commitments from both sides, said a news release issued here.

One key aspect of the agreement was the Taliban's assurance that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by any group or individual to threaten the security of other countries, including Pakistan, he added.

By urging the Taliban to honor this commitment, octogenarian trade leader of South Asia is emphasizing the significance of stability and cooperation between Muslim nations.

By preventing Afghan soil from being utilized for activities that could harm Pakistan, he believes that both countries can work towards maintaining peace in the region.

He said promoting peace and stability in the region is crucial for fostering economic growth, facilitating trade, and enhancing the overall well-being of the people in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It is in the best interests of both nations to ensure that their territories are not used as safe havens for extremist groups or as launchpads for cross-border attacks,he asserted.

By reminding the Afghan Taliban of their commitment, Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasised to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the region.

However, the ultimate responsibility lies with the Afghan Taliban to follow through on their commitments and work towards creating an environment of peace and cooperation with their neighbors, including Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has raised the issue of cross border terrorism with the Afghan authorities on a number of occasions, but nothing concrete has materialized.

He said under prevailing simmering tension now it's high time for the top leadership of The Afghan Taliban take immediate stringent steps to prevent TTP from launching attacks and dismantle their bases.

This is direly needed for good brotherly relations between the two countries, he concluded.