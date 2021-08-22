UrduPoint.com

SAARC Chamber Urges Int'l Community To Support Afghanistan Economically

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:20 AM

SAARC chamber urges int'l community to support Afghanistan economically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sunday called upon the international community to support Afghanistan economically to help rebuild one of the world's poorest state.

Talking to a delegation of senior lawyers led by Mian Jaffer Hussain, President SAARC chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was equally essential for the international players and major donors to stay engaged in order to support the people of war torn Afghanistan and restore it's totally collapsed economy.

He said the Taliban have promised to improve Afghanistan's economy but new regime badly needs foreign aid.

Other members of delegation included Mian Mahmood Ahmad Qazi, Junaid, Jawwad Tariq Nasim, Asif Nazir Awan, Jalil Ur Rehman, Shafique Butt, Mian Dawood, Anas Sh and Ayesha Shafique.

He said "Afghanistan is tremendously dependent on foreign aid which is about 10 times or even more than the Taliban has been able to obtain from its own finance".

He said that aid flow in 2020 represented 42.9 percent of Afghanistan's $19.8 billion GDP. Afghanistan's economy was shaped by fragility and aid dependence, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said the Afghan economy has taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic and the new regime of Taliban has acknowledged that it cannot improve the situation without foreign help. He said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has also spoken to many countries to work with us on our economy as Afghanistan needs their help.

He said peaceful political settlement of Afghanistan was pre-requisite for stability in the region. He said Pakistan attached great importance to Afghanistan as safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

He said that its high time for all international players and donors give peace a chance to prevail in the Afghanistan for help restore durable tranquility in the region besides de-freezing their donations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan World Lawyers Chamber Sunday 2020 Commerce All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

3 hours ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

11 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

12 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.