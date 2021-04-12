UrduPoint.com
SAARC Chamber Welcomes Pakistan's Talks Offer To India

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:56 PM

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday welcoming Pakistan's talks offer to India said it would promise stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday welcoming Pakistan's talks offer to India said it would promise stability in the region.

In a press statement SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan again within a short span of time responded positively to India for result oriented talks which he added was a good omen for the people of the region.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent letter addressed to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi reiterated that Pakistan also desired peaceful and co-operative relations with all neighbours including India and that an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result oriented dialogue.

He said it's good initiatives from both sides which will further lead to better improvements in the days to come.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further said Pakistan believed in regional development through the platform of SAARC as it was the way forward for peace. He said the states have their ways and means to communicate which remain available even during war.Both India and Pakistan must consider SAARC as an important organisation for enhancing regional co-operation he concluded.

